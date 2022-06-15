At least it won’t be in the 100s!

After seeing daytime highs around 102 for Tuesday, things seem to be trending slightly cooler from here on out. For Wednesday, a weak cold front looks to arrive by midday, and stall out across the middle of the area, bringing calmer winds and slightly cooler temps to the areas it covers. There is a very small chance a stray storm could fire along the front, but those chances are very slim. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 80s to high 90s today.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.