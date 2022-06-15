Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

At least it won’t be in the 100s!

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After seeing daytime highs around 102 for Tuesday, things seem to be trending slightly cooler from here on out. For Wednesday, a weak cold front looks to arrive by midday, and stall out across the middle of the area, bringing calmer winds and slightly cooler temps to the areas it covers. There is a very small chance a stray storm could fire along the front, but those chances are very slim. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 80s to high 90s today.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
2 suspects in 10th and Georgia armed robbery case
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on armed robbery
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Autopsy: Tyre Sampson, 14, died of blunt trauma in Florida drop-tower ride death
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Expects The Heat To Subside
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Roaring 90′s
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Slow Decrease In Heat