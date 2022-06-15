Who's Hiring?
‘It’s been really hard lately’: Drivers pawning belongings due to rise of gas prices

(WCTV)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With gas prices soaring all over the U.S. drivers are struggling to afford to fill up their tanks, resulting in some heading to the pawn shop to sell their belongings.

“Yeah it’s been really hard lately. It’s so expensive. I’ve been trying to get overtime at work. Its really hard,” said a local Amarillo resident.

Local pawn shop, Erwin’s Pawn in Amarillo, has seen the struggle from many people, from nurses to construction workers

“Construction guys, you know works been kinda slow right now and gas prices are so high, so they’ll bring their tools in when in a lull. Then they’ll get a job, come get their tools out go to work. Sometimes they’ll end up bringing them back to us days later in anticipation in a lag between jobs,” said Shawn Brown, fire arms manager at Erwin’s Pawn.

“This morning I had a nurse come in and pawn his carry pistol so he could get gas, he’s a travel nurse so he spends a lot more on gas than the rest of us,” said Shawn Brown.

The shop says they have seen it over the past few years for multiple reasons.

“The last couple years obviously business closing down or having to shut down for COVID and things like that, we have a lot of people bring in their jewelry, regular customers, that buy guns regularly, it kind of a revolving door sometimes,” said Shawn Brown.

Drivers have been struggling to put in a few dollars for day to day tasks.

“I have to put a few dollars in to run to do errands, and to get gas to get to work everyday. Gas prices are really high right now, so people are having hard a hard time to afford it right now,” said a local Amarillo resident.

Erwin’s pawn shop tries to help drivers and Amarillo residents where they can.

“The last few years have been hard real hard on people and we try to help them as much as possible,” said Shawn Brown.

