Information needed after 1 juvenile shot during possible drive-by shooting near Lazy Two Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are looking for information about a possible drive-by shooting during May resulting one juvenile shot.

According to the release, on May 22, at around 12:55 a.m., Randall County Sheriff’s officials responded to a call near Lazy Two Road about a possible drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found one juvenile victim with gunshot wounds, and multiple bullet holes in the homes where the call came from.

If you have information about this incident, call the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo (806) 372-8477.

