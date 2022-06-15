Doppler Dave Updates The Warm Forecast
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak front trickled into the area and dropped the heat a few degrees in the northern half of the area. The wind has also been lighter making for a better scenario compared to recent days. Highs will remain in the 90s but fewer 100 degree temps are expected as we head toward the weekend. Rain chances will remain low until early next week when the outlook is a bit more encouraging.
