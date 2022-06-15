Coffee Memorial Blood Center experiencing supply chain issues creating blood donation hurdles

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center has noticed supply chain problems and failures that have created new difficulties for the blood center.

The issues keeping many of the products it needs every day in short supply.

The plastic bags used to collect “double red cells,” aren’t reliably available, leaving the blood supply in jeopardy.

These products are needed for more donors to be recruited to make up the productivity losses and assure patient needs are met.

“Double red cell donations are a backbone of our collections, particularly with some of our most needed donors, like our O negatives,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “When we don’t have the specialty bag sets we need to collect these units, we put our stewardship efforts and emergency response capabilities at risk.”

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking the community to respond by giving blood today.

To make appointments to donate, click here.

