Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Canyon Chamber of Commerce postpones firework show

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is postponing this year’s firework show.
The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is postponing this year’s firework show.(WTAP)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is postponing this year’s firework show.

Officials said the firework show is postponed until a later date due to current drought conditions and future forecast. The rescheduling will be determined.

Family and friends are still invited to attend other Fourth of July events in Canyon on July 3 and July 4.

Fourth of July Independence Day Celebration in Canyon includes Kickin’ it in Canyon on July 3, and a pancake breakfast, a fair, parade and more on July 4.

For more details on the celebrations, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
2 suspects in 10th and Georgia armed robbery case
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on armed robbery
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
Officials: 4 teens facing murder charges after Portales man dies from beating by multiple juveniles
Amarillo Botanical Gardens new art sculpture
Amarillo Botanical Gardens to unveil sculpture in honor of boy
Quay County is receiving a $85,000 grant for educating the youth on COVID-19 vaccines.
Quay County awarded $85,000 grant for educating youth on COVID-19 vaccines
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills