Canyon Chamber of Commerce postpones firework show

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is postponing this year’s firework show.

Officials said the firework show is postponed until a later date due to current drought conditions and future forecast. The rescheduling will be determined.

Family and friends are still invited to attend other Fourth of July events in Canyon on July 3 and July 4.

Fourth of July Independence Day Celebration in Canyon includes Kickin’ it in Canyon on July 3, and a pancake breakfast, a fair, parade and more on July 4.

For more details on the celebrations, go here.

