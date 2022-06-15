Amarillo center helps out Big Country animal shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WWWRC) is taking in 31 animals to assist a shelter outside of Abilene.

With only two employees, the WWWRC is almost entirely supported by its volunteers.

Founder and Executive Director Stephanie Diaz said she has worked with wildlife for 30 years and believes it to be an important effort.

“It started out with bobcats and opossums and I worked in the veterinary field for 17 years while still doing wildlife rehabilitation,” Diaz said.

As a majority of the newly-adopted mammals, mostly skunks and raccoons, are babies, they require bottle feeding every three to four hours. Diaz said it was a team decision, as volunteers knew they would be bringing work home with them.

“We’re all God’s creatures, and we don’t decide whether one life is worthy more than another,” Diaz said. “We have to share this planet and coexist with them, and they’re trying to thrive and make it just like we are.”

Diaz added one reason the WWWRC volunteers were willing to help is the animals the center takes in are important to the ecosystem of the Panhandle and Big Plains.

The center, which Diaz founded in 2016, is currently fundraising to add an education center for state employees and the public.

Diaz commented she has been working with wildlife for 30 years, and she does not do it for the pay.

“It’s just what I’m supposed to do,” Diaz said.

