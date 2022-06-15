Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Botanical Gardens to unveil sculpture in honor of boy

Amarillo Botanical Gardens new art sculpture
Amarillo Botanical Gardens new art sculpture(Amarillo Botanical Gardens)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is unveiling a new sculpture this Thursday.

A press release said the Luke Stapleton Art Installation Dedication starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Attebury Amphitheatre before Music in the Gardens.

The sculpture has botanical and music themes, which are two things Luke was passionate about.

The Stapleton family memorialized their son Luke at the gardens and Greg Lusk designed the art piece.

The sculpture is 13 feet high, 70 feet long and was made by hand.

