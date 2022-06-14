Water main break on south Georgia and Loop 335
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is repairing a water main break on south Georgia and Loop 335.
The main supplies water to the south side of town.
City crews are on-site and working to repair the main break and restore water service.
Low water pressure in the area is a possibility.
The City says full water service should be restored in one to two hours.
