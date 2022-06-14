AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is repairing a water main break on south Georgia and Loop 335.

The main supplies water to the south side of town.

City crews are on-site and working to repair the main break and restore water service.

Low water pressure in the area is a possibility.

The City says full water service should be restored in one to two hours.

