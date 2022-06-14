Tickets available for Clovis Music Festival 2022
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Music Festival will be hosting concert events from June 16 to June 18.
Pre-purchasing pricing will be available until the day of each concert.
Prices will go up $10 for in-person and online, starting at 12:00 a.m. on Friday for 38 Special, 12:00 a.m., on Saturday for La Maquinaria Nortena.
Here are the details of the music event:
- Thursday, June 16 at Legacy Church, Danny Gokey:
The concert will be held at 3401 N Norris St. and doors will open at 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 17, 38 Special and Rouzter:
This concert will be held at Curry County Event Center at 7:00 p.m., doors will open at 6:00 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
- Saturday, June 18, La Maquinaria Nortena and La Furia del Bravo:
This concert will be held at the Curry County Event Center starting at 7:00 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.