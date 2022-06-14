Tickets available for Clovis Music Festival 2022

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Music Festival will be hosting concert events from June 16 to June 18.

Pre-purchasing pricing will be available until the day of each concert.

Prices will go up $10 for in-person and online, starting at 12:00 a.m. on Friday for 38 Special, 12:00 a.m., on Saturday for La Maquinaria Nortena.

Here are the details of the music event:

Thursday, June 16 at Legacy Church, Danny Gokey:

The concert will be held at 3401 N Norris St. and doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 17, 38 Special and Rouzter:

This concert will be held at Curry County Event Center at 7:00 p.m., doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

Saturday, June 18, La Maquinaria Nortena and La Furia del Bravo:

This concert will be held at the Curry County Event Center starting at 7:00 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

