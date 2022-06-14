Who's Hiring?
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating registration and titling system

VIDEO: Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating the registration and titling system
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles spoke today about changes to make trips to it’s locations more efficient.

The Chair of the Board and the Executive Director talked to the Tax Accessors Collectors Association about updating the registration and titling system at the convention center.

“The core of what we do, vehicle titles and registration, is run by a legacy computer system that is over 30 years old and it’s time to replace it,” says Charles Bacarisse, chair of board of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

They say their system holds records of every vehicle on the road and is outdated.

“RTS is a system that has served it’s purpose over the past 30 years,” added Daniel Avitia, executive director for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. “It’s a system that has been pieced together over several decades and works, but it’s clunky at best.”

Officials say updating the system will not be an immediate fix but over time they hope to make your trip to the DMV quicker or even unnecessary.

“My hope is that a new platform maybe a web based platform would improve efficiency and would help Texans all over the state to take care of that business online instead of standing in line,” says Avitia

Daniel Avitia says his team is working hard to provide the best customer service to citizens throughout the state.

