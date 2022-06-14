Who's Hiring?
Roaring 90′s

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT
Looks like heat is going to be the new normal, at least for this week! High 90s, and even some triple digits are expected for Tuesday, with a very slight cooling trend as we head towards next weekend, where we’ll expect low 90s. Today and tomorrow, winds will be a bit higher, with sustained winds over 20 mph, and gusts pushing 40 at times could cause some blowing dust. Fire danger is a bit more prevalent today in the central to western counties in the Texas panhandle and eastern New Mexico. The next 7 days look dry, but perhaps we could talk rain chances next week as monsoon season will get under way in the American Southwest.

