Randall County lifts ban to sell and use fireworks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Commissioners Court and Randall County Fire Department has lifted the ban the sell and use fireworks.

Randall County officials say the dry areas of the county, western half, is still in a dangerously severe situation.

“It is literally in the hands of the citizens to make good decisions on the use of firework,” said County Judge, Christy Dyer.

The sale and use of fireworks within Amarillo city limits is determined by city ordinances.

