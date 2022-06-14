Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Power outage in Dalhart early Wednesday morning

Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy(Xcel Energy)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is alerting customers in Dalhart that an emergency repair at the Dalhart Substation will interrupt electric service for up to an hour early Wednesday morning.

The issue was identified with a substation transformer that is still operable but needs to be examined to prevent an outage in the heat of the day.

Crews are planning to deenergize this equipment at 4:00 a.m. and make necessary repairs.

The outage will impact 4,094 customers, which will affect most of the customer accounts in the city of Dalhart.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
Frankie Lee Haigood
Investigation ongoing after 8-year-old shot in head during road rage incident
DPS has arrested a woman after finding over $2.7 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop...
Mother facing federal drug charges after telling daughter to claim she packed car with drugs
Paul Anthony Flores
Texas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on rape, assault charges

Latest News

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating the registration and titling system
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating registration and titling system
Fireworks stands running low on supplies
Fireworks ban lifted for Randall County, Potter County burn ban still under restrictions
A decision on what sized pavilion to build near the Santa Fe Depot will have to wait for...
City of Amarillo has delayed decision on pavilion near Civic Center and Santa Fe Depot