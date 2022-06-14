Power outage in Dalhart early Wednesday morning

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is alerting customers in Dalhart that an emergency repair at the Dalhart Substation will interrupt electric service for up to an hour early Wednesday morning.

The issue was identified with a substation transformer that is still operable but needs to be examined to prevent an outage in the heat of the day.

Crews are planning to deenergize this equipment at 4:00 a.m. and make necessary repairs.

The outage will impact 4,094 customers, which will affect most of the customer accounts in the city of Dalhart.

