Hilmar Cheese Company hosting job fair this Thursday

Source: Hilmar Cheese Company
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company will be hosting a job fair this Thursday.

The job fair will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site.

“We are excited to interview and extend jobs offers to qualified individuals right on the spot,” explained Stephanie Miller, Talent Acquisition Manager.

To apply online, click here.

