Hilmar Cheese Company hosting job fair this Thursday

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company will be hosting a job fair this Thursday.

The job fair will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site.

“We are excited to interview and extend jobs offers to qualified individuals right on the spot,” explained Stephanie Miller, Talent Acquisition Manager.

