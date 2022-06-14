Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.
Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities.

Last fall, Ashley Adirika applied to every Ivy League university.

On Ivy Day, the day when the prestigious schools announce their first-year admission, she opened up eight tabs on her computer revealing one acceptance letter after another.

The 17-year-old had gotten into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Darthmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale. She was also accepted to Stanford, Vanderbilt and Emory.

The teen, whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria three decades ago, graduated from Miami Senior High School earlier this month.

Adirika has decided to attend Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
Frankie Lee Haigood
Investigation ongoing after 8-year-old shot in head during road rage incident
DPS has arrested a woman after finding over $2.7 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop...
Mother facing federal drug charges after telling daughter to claim she packed car with drugs
8-year old child shot in possible road rage incident
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident

Latest News

Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69-cent gas price error
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and...
Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69 cent gas error
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say