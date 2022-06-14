Fireworks ban lifted for Randall County, Potter County burn ban still under restrictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Commissioners Court held a meeting today to discuss the current drought conditions.

Recent rainfall has brought the current drought conditions outside of the need for the ban.

Today the ban on the use or sale of fireworks in Randall County has been lifted.

Randall County Fire Department is reminding the public to use the caution when using fireworks this Fourth of July.

Potter County has not lifted their Burn Ban or Firework restrictions at this time.

