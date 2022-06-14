Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Fireworks ban lifted for Randall County, Potter County burn ban still under restrictions

By Danielle Salazar and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Commissioners Court held a meeting today to discuss the current drought conditions.

Recent rainfall has brought the current drought conditions outside of the need for the ban.

Today the ban on the use or sale of fireworks in Randall County has been lifted.

Randall County Fire Department is reminding the public to use the caution when using fireworks this Fourth of July.

Potter County has not lifted their Burn Ban or Firework restrictions at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
Frankie Lee Haigood
Investigation ongoing after 8-year-old shot in head during road rage incident
DPS has arrested a woman after finding over $2.7 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop...
Mother facing federal drug charges after telling daughter to claim she packed car with drugs
Paul Anthony Flores
Texas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on rape, assault charges

Latest News

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating the registration and titling system
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating registration and titling system
Xcel Energy
Power outage in Dalhart early Wednesday morning
A decision on what sized pavilion to build near the Santa Fe Depot will have to wait for...
City of Amarillo has delayed decision on pavilion near Civic Center and Santa Fe Depot