Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Expects The Heat To Subside

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Once again today many locations, including Amarillo, have touched 100 degrees. However, we are seeing more and more cities stay in the upper 90s. This trend will continue over the next few days and by the end of the week mid 90 degree highs will dominate. As we move into next week, the heat may subside even further and we may see a return of at least some scattered showers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
Frankie Lee Haigood
Investigation ongoing after 8-year-old shot in head during road rage incident
DPS has arrested a woman after finding over $2.7 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop...
Mother facing federal drug charges after telling daughter to claim she packed car with drugs
Paul Anthony Flores
Texas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on rape, assault charges

Latest News

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Roaring 90′s
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Slow Decrease In Heat
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave