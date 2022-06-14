Doppler Dave Expects The Heat To Subside

Once again today many locations, including Amarillo, have touched 100 degrees. However, we are seeing more and more cities stay in the upper 90s. This trend will continue over the next few days and by the end of the week mid 90 degree highs will dominate. As we move into next week, the heat may subside even further and we may see a return of at least some scattered showers.

