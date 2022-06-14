DFPS hosting ‘Paint Cadillac Ranch Purple’ event tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is hosting a Purple the Ranch event to support Elder Abuse Prevention Month.

The event to “Paint Cadillac Ranch Purple” will be on June 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the I-40 Frontage Road.

This is to remind those about the importance of keeping our vulnerable seniors safe from abuse/neglect.

Purple the Ranch: World Elder Abuse awareness Day (DFPS)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.