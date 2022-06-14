Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo has delayed decision on pavilion near Civic Center and Santa Fe Depot

A decision on what sized pavilion to build near the Santa Fe Depot will have to wait for answers on possible design changes.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A decision on what sized pavilion to build near the Santa Fe Depot will have to wait for answers on possible design changes.

It would serve needs like housing horses for the Working Ranch Cowboys Rodeo or the Community Market.

The Amarillo City Council asked staff research a taller 60,000 square foot building. The original cost for a building a little taller than 14 feet on the edges was $1.5 million.

Councilman Cole Stanley proposed raising the height for athletics. He suggested the cost of that could be $2.5 million.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

