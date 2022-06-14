Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Fire Department partners with Red Cross, offering free smoke detectors

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is partnering with the Red Cross to offer free smoke detectors to the community.

It will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bethesda Parking lot on Evergreen Street.

Those who wish to participate, need to make an appointment in advance.

They ask to leave you name, address and phone number.

To make an appointment, call 806 376-6300.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

