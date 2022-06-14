Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on armed robbery

2 suspects in 10th and Georgia armed robbery case
2 suspects in 10th and Georgia armed robbery case(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in an armed robbery case.

Around 10:00 p.m. on May 21, officers were called to a business near SW 10th Avenue and South Georgia Street for an armed robbery.

Police say two women entered the store and tried to make a purchase. When their card was declined, they left the store with the items.

When an employee confronted them outside of the store, one suspect pulled out a knife.

The two then left the store in a red Ford F-150.

If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

