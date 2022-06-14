Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City starts demolition for parking lot of new City Hall

By Nicole Williams
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three buildings downtown have begun being torn down for the parking lot and general area for the new City Hall construction which will take roughly three weeks to finish.

All metal, asphalt, and concrete will be recycled to reduce landfill dumping.

Jerry Danford, Director of facilities and capitol projects, said that the new building will help show what Amarillo is about.

“We’re working towards building something that will be an iconic fixture not only for the city of Amarillo but for the state of Texas. With the views and the build we’ll have when we bring someone in and they wanna see what Amarillo is about City Hall will accomplish that, where it’s at currently does not,” said Jerry Danford.

The new building will showcase all of downtown’s updates including Hodgetown.

The City also says that the new building will help make trips more efficient for citizens who have to make trips to the City Hall.

“The new City Hall will have a drive through so mom’s with little won’t even have to get their kids out of the car if they don’t want to. It will it will better serve families with young kids coming to city hall to do business,” said Ginger Nelson, Mayor of Amarillo.

The new hall will help with the growth of the city, and hopefully will be something the city is proud of.

“We need something big enough to deal with our city as our city grows City Hall currently does not supply that need. So the challenging part is to put something in that we feel like the citizens of Amarillo are going to be proud of,” said Jerry Danford.

