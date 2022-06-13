Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WTAMU hosting Great Books Series to examine ethics in ‘The Cold Equations’

West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will examine the ethics in the sci-fi reading...
West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will examine the ethics in the sci-fi reading “The Cold Equations.”(WTAMU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will examine the ethics in the sci-fi reading “The Cold Equations.”

A WTAMU press release said Dr. Patricia Tyrer, the university’s Jenny Lind Porter Professor of English, will lead the discussion of Tom Godwin’s “The Cold Equations” at 7:00 p.m. on June 14 via Zoom.

The series is free, meaning anyone who has or hasn’t read the book can attend the event, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

The book was first published in the Astounding Magazine in 1954 and caused a stir, Tyrer said.

The book tells a story about a transport ship taking medicine to an outpost on a nearby planet, but the ship only has enough fuel to get to its destination. A young girl slips onto the ship, jeopardizing the mission because the ship won’t have enough fuel to reach the planet, Tyrer said.

“Basically, it’s the same philosophical pondering of ‘kill one to save many’ or ‘save the one with you to ultimately sacrifice the many,’” Tyrer said. “The story is created with good physics and bad engineering — there is no room for error. In most discussions of this piece, it’s been difficult to keep participants to accept the parameters of the story. I expect we’ll have a good discussion about the need for difficult decisions in time of crisis.”

WT professors and guest lecturers lead the monthly discussions.

The series began in 2011 and was in-person, but it turned to Zoom due to COVID-19. The event is expected to return to in-person in September.

To register for the book series event, email Tyrer at ptyrer@wtamu.edu.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year old child shot in possible road rage incident
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Help identify man captured stealing copper from Xcel Energy site

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of road closures on U.S. 87.
TxDOT warning drivers of road closures on US 87
Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
Child safety fee approved for Potter, Randall counties
The Clovis Municipal Schools have been placed under ‘Secure and Teach’ due to a report of shots...
Clovis Municipal Schools placed in ‘Secure and Teach’ after reports of shots fired
Clovis police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings near Gary and Cypress.
Clovis police investigating multiple drive-by shootings
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base hosting virtual meeting on Wednesday