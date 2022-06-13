TxDOT warning drivers of road closures on US 87

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of road closures on U.S. 87.

TxDOT said tomorrow, the right and center lanes of U.S. 87 northbound will be closed at Northeast 24th Avenue for pavement repairs.

Drivers are also advised to watch for herbicide operations in Amarillo along Interstate 27 and Interstate 40.

TxDOT is also reporting of another road closure.

From Monday through Friday, the I-27 northbound frontage road is closed at the Motel 6 driveway. Construction workers will be working on the driveway.

Drivers should also continue to expect various lane closures at South Loop 335 and South Coulter Street.

