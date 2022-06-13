Texas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on rape, assault charges

TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted on rape and assault charges in the Oklahoma Panhandle

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department said 26-year-old Paul Anthony Flores is wanted on a rape in the second degree charge, and application to revoke suspended sentence for an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, do not approach him.

Instead, call the sheriff’s department at (580) 338-4000.

