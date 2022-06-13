Tascosa four-star DE Avion Carter commits to TCU football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just two days after Tascosa 6′5″, 260 pound senior Avion Carter made his official visit to Texas Christian University football, he announced his commitment to play for the Horned Frogs starting in fall 2023.

“I just feel comfortable with the new coaching staff. It’s family there,” said Carter. “Everybody is young. They know what I go through. They’ve been through what I’ve been through. Coach (James) McFarland (TCU’s 2014 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Defensive MVP) was a five-star, so he knows exactly what I’ve been through.

Last season Carter was named the District 2-5A Defensive Player of the Year and back in 2020 as a sophomore he was named to the All District 2-5A First Team. During his junior year, Carter played in 10 games totaling 28 solo tackles, 55 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 pass deflections and 1 fumble recovery.

Carter currently ranks No. 91 in ESPN’s Top 300 for the class of 2023, which makes him the eighth best defensive end in the nation for the up-coming senior class. According to 247Sports, Carter held offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Baylor and California, but his narrowed down top four choices including the Red Raiders, Longhorns, OSU and TCU.

“Plays extremely hard. Is a high character individual,” said Ken Plunk, Tascosa football head coach. “Puts his teammates first, so those are things I think everyone desires to have as a teammate.”

Carter becomes the 12th ESPN 300 prospect to commit to the Horned Frogs within the last five recruiting cycles, dating back to 2019.

Tascosa’s senior 4⭐️ @avioncarter5 is COMMITTED to @tcufootball! @espn’s No. 91 ranking for the ‘23 D-lineman makes him the eighth best senior DE in the country! 🐸💜 @NC10_Sports pic.twitter.com/f5arSbmknO — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) June 13, 2022

