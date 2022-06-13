Summer tourism is strong and steady at Lake Meredith despite high gas prices

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - With the nation experiencing high gas prices and inflation, many summer vacations have been cancelled or changed.

Despite the current state of the economy local businesses say visitors, bait, tackle, watercraft’s and boat rentals are strong and steady for Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

“So we get visitors from within our state, other states, and also outside of the country. We’ve had visitors from Australia, Switzerland as well as visitors from Colorado and New Mexico,” said Stephanie Davidson, store clerk, Wright-On Bait Tackle & Watercraft Rental.

Lake Meredith Recreation Area is free entry and free camping on a first-come, first serve basis.

