Sod Poodles end homestand with 9-3 win over Frisco

Head to San Antonio Tuesday
By David Cesefske
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Poodles in the series finale this afternoon with the Frisco Roughriders, trying to give the hometown crowd at Hodgetown a show as they’ll be on the road for two beginning on Tuesday.

Amarillo would get on the board first in the bottom of the third as Eduardo Diaz with a deep shot off the right field wall, Corbin Carrol would come around to score to make it 1-0 Sod Poodles, 38th RBI for Diaz.

Deja Vu in the 5th, bases juiced again for Diaz who drives it to right, drops in the warning track just short of a homerun , Andy Yerzy and carol come around to score and Diaz comes thru again with a double, that made it 3-1 Amarillo.

Then perhaps the dagger coming in the bottom of the sixth, Soddies up 7-3, Nick Dalesandro up with the bases loaded, Dalessandro flick’s it out to right field , Barrosa and Diaz come around to score, that’s a bloop two RBI single for Dalesandro, Amarillo gets their revenge as they win 9-3, they now hit the road for two weeks starting in San Antonio on Tuesday.

