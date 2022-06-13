Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame honors 2021-2022 four Inductees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Honored four inductees on Saturday ahead of the Sunday 64th Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony. The Athletes Honored were Elmer Tarbox (193rd member), Steve McFarland (194th member), Becky Boxwell Mcllraith (195th member), and Wayne Kreis (196th member).

-Amarillo native Steve McFarland who spent a half century in the sport of diving as a national champion, coach, and tv analyst

-Becky Boxwell Mclllraith, one of Amarillo’s first outstanding volleyball players and Texas Techs first three time All-Southwest Conference woman’s athlete

-The late Elmer Tarbox, legendary Tech football player from the small Panhandle town of Higgins, his son Lee in attendance for his father

-Pampa basketball player Wayne kreis, who later was a standout at TCU represented by his son les Kreis

