Not Quite as Hot

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
While the weekend was record breaking in terms of heat (Saturday and Sunday both saw 106 degrees), things are still looking warm for Monday, but maybe not quite as hot! For today, expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day, temperatures warming into the low triple digits and high 90s. One main concern for today will be winds out of the south at 20-30 mph. Going into this evening and tonight, a small line of thunderstorms could form from southwest to northeast. Rain totals are expected to be small, as most rain will fall as virga (evaporating before it hits the ground), so main threats will be wind and some thunder and lightning.

