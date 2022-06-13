Mother facing federal drug charges after telling daughter to claim she packed car with drugs

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested a woman after finding over $2.7 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

According to court documents, on May 17 at around 4:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota traveling with a higher speed rate and conducted a traffic stop on I-40.

The trooper identified the driver as Zaida Valdez and the passenger as Martha Rosales.

While chatting to Valdez and Rosales, the trooper asked to search the vehicle which resulted to a positive of narcotics in the vehicle by a K-9.

The trooper found a cardboard box containing nine bricks of fentanyl and a brick of heroine.

When the drugs were found, Rosales made statements claiming the contraband was hers.

During the investigation, officials were able to get Rosales and Valdez phones after getting a warrant and found a video in which Rosales records her mother Valdez during the traffic stop.

In the video, Valdez tells Rosales to take the blame and to tell the troopers Rosales was the one who packed the car and that Valdez does not know anything about the drugs.

At this point in the video, the drugs have not been found by the troopers.

After the troopers found the drugs, Rosales tells the troopers she packed the car and Valdez had no knowledge.

Officials have arrested Zaida Valdez.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth around $307,000 for heroine and $2.4 million for fentanyl.

