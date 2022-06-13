Who's Hiring?
Investigation ongoing after 8-year-old shot in head during road rage incident

VIDEO-NO LIMITS, NO EXCUSES
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the investigation into the shooting of a young boy Friday night, officials aren’t saying much.

APD Sgt. Carla Burr said she has no new information on the status of the case or the condition of the victim.

The department reported at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, where officers discovered a wrecked vehicle and a man saying he had run the truck off the road after the driver shot his 8-year-old son in the head.

APD cast the situation as the result of road rage and arrested Frankie Haigood as a suspect.

To donate to GoFundMe, click here.

