Hereford theater to host free summer movie showings

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford’s theater is hosting free movie viewings for the summer.

This is part of Premiere Cinemas’ annual Summer Kids Fest. Tickets will be offered free to the public.

The showings will be held between 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer, beginning this Wednesday.

The theater will also be offering auditorium rentals for $25. To rent the auditorium, contact the theater.

“We look forward to welcoming kids, families and our loyal daycare groups back this summer,” said Dane Cash, Director of the Hereford MOOVIES 6.

Here is the following movie showing schedule:

Sonic the Hedgehog: June 15 and June 16

Clifford the Big Red Dog: June 22 and June 23

Paw Patrol the Movie: June 29 and June 30

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: July 6 and July 7

The Lego Movie: July 13 and July 14

Scoob!: July 20 and July 21

Tom & Jerry: July 27 and July 28

Space Jam 2: August 3 and August 4

Free tickets can be picked up on the day of the movie showings or reserved ahead of time online for a fee.

