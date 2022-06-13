Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks A Slow Decrease In Heat

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The stifling heat is beginning to diminish somewhat a s the upper dome of high pressure responsible slides away to the east. Hot afternoons will continue, but not at the dangerously high levels we we endured over the weekend. Highs may still be near 100 tomorrow and Wednesday, but some locations may stay in the upper 90s. By the end of the week, highs in the mid 90s will be common.

