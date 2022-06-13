Who's Hiring?
Clovis police looking for man involved in shooting a person near Sutter Place

Christopher Rodriguez
Christopher Rodriguez(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a suspect involved in shooting a man near Sutter Place this afternoon.

According to the release, today at around 12:59 p.m., Clovis police were called near Sutter Place about a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Terence Abeyta with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh.

Clovis Fire Department and EMS responded, and Abeyta was transported to a hospital, where he was being treated for a single gunshot wound.

During this investigation, a person of interest was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez.

This investigation is still ongoing and the whereabouts of Christopher Rodriguez is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the location of Christopher Rodriguez, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Posted by Clovis Police Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

