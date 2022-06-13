Clovis police investigating multiple drive-by shootings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings near Gary and Cypress.

According to officials, during the late-night hours of Sunday, June 12, and into the early morning hours of Monday, June 13, two drive-by shootings were reported.

Officials say the first shooting happened near Gary and the second happened near Cypress.

Multiple types of casings were found at each of these crime scenes.

Officials found multiple houses and vehicles that were struck during these shootings.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about these shootings, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Released through the Office of Roy Rice, Chief of Police, Clovis Police Department By Trevor Thron, Lieutenant, Clovis... Posted by Clovis Police Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

