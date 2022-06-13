Clovis Municipal Schools placed in ‘Secure and Teach’ after reports of shots fired

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Municipal Schools have been placed under ‘Secure and Teach’ due to a report of shots fired in the area.

Staff and students have entered into Secure and Teach at Marshall Middle School, Clovis High School and the Student Support Center due to a report of shots fired in the area near 21st and Main Streets and extending to 21st and Thornton Streets.

Police have responded and are surrounding the campus areas.

UPDATE: SECURE AND TEACH LIFTED AT MARSHALL, CLOVIS HIGH SCHOOL & STUDENT SUPPORT... Posted by Clovis Municipal Schools - District Offices on Monday, June 13, 2022

