Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis Municipal Schools placed in ‘Secure and Teach’ after reports of shots fired

The Clovis Municipal Schools have been placed under ‘Secure and Teach’ due to a report of shots...
The Clovis Municipal Schools have been placed under ‘Secure and Teach’ due to a report of shots fired in the area.(WGEM/MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Municipal Schools have been placed under ‘Secure and Teach’ due to a report of shots fired in the area.

Staff and students have entered into Secure and Teach at Marshall Middle School, Clovis High School and the Student Support Center due to a report of shots fired in the area near 21st and Main Streets and extending to 21st and Thornton Streets.

Police have responded and are surrounding the campus areas.

UPDATE: SECURE AND TEACH LIFTED AT MARSHALL, CLOVIS HIGH SCHOOL & STUDENT SUPPORT...

Posted by Clovis Municipal Schools - District Offices on Monday, June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year old child shot in possible road rage incident
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Help identify man captured stealing copper from Xcel Energy site

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of road closures on U.S. 87.
TxDOT warning drivers of road closures on US 87
Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
Child safety fee approved for Potter, Randall counties
Clovis police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings near Gary and Cypress.
Clovis police investigating multiple drive-by shootings
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base hosting virtual meeting on Wednesday