Clovis Municipal Schools placed in ‘Secure and Teach’ after reports of shots fired
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Municipal Schools have been placed under ‘Secure and Teach’ due to a report of shots fired in the area.
Staff and students have entered into Secure and Teach at Marshall Middle School, Clovis High School and the Student Support Center due to a report of shots fired in the area near 21st and Main Streets and extending to 21st and Thornton Streets.
Police have responded and are surrounding the campus areas.
