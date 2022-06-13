Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Child safety fee approved for Potter, Randall counties

Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center(The Bridge)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A child safety fee was approved today for Potter and Randall counties to help fund child abuse investigations.

The fee, a $1.50, will help fund services provided to law enforcement by the Bridge Children’s Advocacy, which includes forensic interviews of child victims and witnesses, and forensic medical examinations of child victims.

Law enforcement with the Bridge will be able to request these services now.

The services will help complete and conduct thorough investigations of child abuse or neglect.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year old child shot in possible road rage incident
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Help identify man captured stealing copper from Xcel Energy site

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of road closures on U.S. 87.
TxDOT warning drivers of road closures on US 87
The Clovis Municipal Schools have been placed under ‘Secure and Teach’ due to a report of shots...
Clovis Municipal Schools placed in ‘Secure and Teach’ after reports of shots fired
Clovis police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings near Gary and Cypress.
Clovis police investigating multiple drive-by shootings
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base hosting virtual meeting on Wednesday