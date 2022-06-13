Child safety fee approved for Potter, Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A child safety fee was approved today for Potter and Randall counties to help fund child abuse investigations.

The fee, a $1.50, will help fund services provided to law enforcement by the Bridge Children’s Advocacy, which includes forensic interviews of child victims and witnesses, and forensic medical examinations of child victims.

Law enforcement with the Bridge will be able to request these services now.

The services will help complete and conduct thorough investigations of child abuse or neglect.

