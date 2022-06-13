Canyon and WT continue to use Bird Scooters after positive semester

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a semester with Bird Scooters, West Texas A&M and the City of Canyon is looking to continue having them available on campus in the fall.

The scooters we’re first introduced in the spring semester and have been used by students on campus and residents in Canyon.

“I think it’s provided some students opportunity to have an economical way to zip around campus,” said John Behrens, Assistent City Manager of Canyon. “I’ve seen couples riding around, people just riding around enjoying it and them I’ve seen some what I would call high school kids riding around town.”

The scooters are available on WT’s campus and around the City of Canyon.

“We’ll get a call every now and then, hey you know there’s some scooters out in our neighborhood. We’re like great, that’s what they’re there for,” said Behrens. “We encourage those residents or the kids that live in that area just to give that a ride and give it a try.”

Amanda Lawson the WTAMU Student Government Advisor says the only drawback so far has been not having enough scooters available because of the high demand.

“We’ve seen students be able to use them if they’re running late and don’t have time to wait for a shuttle bus from the First United Bank Center to get to class on time, students that do have longer trips across campus like from our AG Science Building over to the classroom center,” says Lawson. “It’s a great way to get to class.”

WTAMU Student Government has worked with the City of Canyon to implement the scooters into the community as a way to benefit students by helping them get to class, run to the grocery store and explore campus.

“The students seem to really enjoy them, they’re fun,” says Lawson. “They take them for practical reasons but also a lot of times we’ll see students talking about meeting up to go ride scooters across campus just for fun!”

Students lives have also been made easier by the addition of the the Bird Scooters this last semester and they are excited that the scooters are here to stay.

“Bird has just provided a easy way of transportation around campus because there’s a lot of walking between buildings,” said Zyna Juma, WTAMU Student Government Senator. “Using bird has allowed me and a lot of other students to just commute in such an easy manner.”

All the money raised from the Bird Scooters will be used on campus to supply students with feminine hygiene products.

