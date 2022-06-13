Cannon Air Force Base hosting virtual meeting on Wednesday

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Cannon Air Force Base is hosting a virtual meeting on Wednesday to address water pollution.

A press release said the 27th Special Operations Wing’s meeting is at 5:00 p.m. on June 15. They will provide updates on the on-going actions for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base.

Environmental project managers with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will give status updates and answer public PFAS questions.

The Zoom meeting is open to the public and can be accessed via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3vHypKF , or by dialing (646) 876-9923.

The meeting ID is 3378733806 and the passcode is 88101.

Participants will be able to type their questions into the chat.

All of the questions will be captured and answered either during the meeting or in the meeting minutes.

For more information or previous Zoom videos, go here.

