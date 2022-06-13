Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Cannon Air Force Base hosting virtual meeting on Wednesday

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Cannon Air Force Base is hosting a virtual meeting on Wednesday to address water pollution.

A press release said the 27th Special Operations Wing’s meeting is at 5:00 p.m. on June 15. They will provide updates on the on-going actions for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base.

Environmental project managers with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will give status updates and answer public PFAS questions.

The Zoom meeting is open to the public and can be accessed via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3vHypKF, or by dialing (646) 876-9923.

The meeting ID is 3378733806 and the passcode is 88101.

Participants will be able to type their questions into the chat.

All of the questions will be captured and answered either during the meeting or in the meeting minutes.

For more information or previous Zoom videos, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year old child shot in possible road rage incident
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Help identify man captured stealing copper from Xcel Energy site

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of road closures on U.S. 87.
TxDOT warning drivers of road closures on US 87
Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
Child safety fee approved for Potter, Randall counties
The Clovis Municipal Schools have been placed under ‘Secure and Teach’ due to a report of shots...
Clovis Municipal Schools placed in ‘Secure and Teach’ after reports of shots fired
Clovis police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings near Gary and Cypress.
Clovis police investigating multiple drive-by shootings