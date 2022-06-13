Who's Hiring?
Athletes and Coaches honored in 64th Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony

By David Cesefske
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Athletes, and Coaches were honored on Sunday afternoon at the 64th Annual Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony. Also honored at the ceremony The 2021-2022 Hall of Fame inductees, todays event taking place in downtown Amarillo at the Civic Center.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 HONOREES:

2022 PSHOF inductees:

193rd inductee: Elmer Tarbox, Higgins/Texas Tech

194th inductee: Steve McFarland, Amarillo/University of Miami

195th inductee: Becky Boxwell McIlraith, Amarillo High School/Texas Tech

196th inductee: Wayne Kreis, Pampa High School/TCU

Coaches of the Year

Baseball:

Cory Hamilton, Randall High School

Basketball:

Boston Hudson, Clarendon High School

Cross Country: Chris Sumrall, Wellington High School

Football: Matt Lovorn, Stratford High School

Golf: Axel Ochoa, West Texas A&M

Soccer: Hugo Aguillon, Pampa High School

Softball: Scott Tankersley, Bushland High School

Tennis: Koby Otto, Amarillo High School

Track: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M

Volleyball: Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M

Wrestling: Chris Allen, Caprock High School

Athletes of the Year

Baseball: Adam Becker, West Texas A&M

Basketball: Brendan Hausen, Amarillo High School

Cross Country: Cameron McConnell, Randall High School

Football: Cody Rinne, Stratford High School

Golf: Eemeli Jarniven, West Texas A&M

Soccer: Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro High School

Softball: Berkley Bradley, Canyon High School

Tennis: Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High School

Track (co): Macklynn Land, Panhandle High School

Brenen Thompson, Spearman High School

Volleyball: Chandler Vogel, West Texas A&M

Wrestling: Tatiana Garcia, Caprock High School

Special Achievement AwardsZayda Swoopes, West Texas A&M track and field athleteTyler Goodwin, Nazareth High School baseball coachJason Culpepper, 500th volleyball win, Bushland High SchoolBob Schneider, Canyon/WTAMU, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inducteeBailey Maupin, Gruver basketball player named TABC girls player of the year

Super Team AwardUnbeaten Gruver girls basketball team, Class 2A state champions

Big Play AwardLaMarcus Peniger, Clarendon High School, 41 points in 2A state championship game, 33 in the second half, to lead Broncos to title

Dick Risenhoover AwardTucker Davidson, Tascosa High School/Atlanta Braves

Dee Henry Inspiration AwardCamryn Armes, Gruver High School

