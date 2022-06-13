Athletes and Coaches honored in 64th Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Athletes, and Coaches were honored on Sunday afternoon at the 64th Annual Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony. Also honored at the ceremony The 2021-2022 Hall of Fame inductees, todays event taking place in downtown Amarillo at the Civic Center.
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 HONOREES:
2022 PSHOF inductees:
193rd inductee: Elmer Tarbox, Higgins/Texas Tech
194th inductee: Steve McFarland, Amarillo/University of Miami
195th inductee: Becky Boxwell McIlraith, Amarillo High School/Texas Tech
196th inductee: Wayne Kreis, Pampa High School/TCU
Coaches of the Year
Baseball:
Cory Hamilton, Randall High School
Basketball:
Boston Hudson, Clarendon High School
Cross Country: Chris Sumrall, Wellington High School
Football: Matt Lovorn, Stratford High School
Golf: Axel Ochoa, West Texas A&M
Soccer: Hugo Aguillon, Pampa High School
Softball: Scott Tankersley, Bushland High School
Tennis: Koby Otto, Amarillo High School
Track: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M
Volleyball: Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M
Wrestling: Chris Allen, Caprock High School
Athletes of the Year
Baseball: Adam Becker, West Texas A&M
Basketball: Brendan Hausen, Amarillo High School
Cross Country: Cameron McConnell, Randall High School
Football: Cody Rinne, Stratford High School
Golf: Eemeli Jarniven, West Texas A&M
Soccer: Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro High School
Softball: Berkley Bradley, Canyon High School
Tennis: Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High School
Track (co): Macklynn Land, Panhandle High School
Brenen Thompson, Spearman High School
Volleyball: Chandler Vogel, West Texas A&M
Wrestling: Tatiana Garcia, Caprock High School
Special Achievement AwardsZayda Swoopes, West Texas A&M track and field athleteTyler Goodwin, Nazareth High School baseball coachJason Culpepper, 500th volleyball win, Bushland High SchoolBob Schneider, Canyon/WTAMU, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inducteeBailey Maupin, Gruver basketball player named TABC girls player of the year
Super Team AwardUnbeaten Gruver girls basketball team, Class 2A state champions
Big Play AwardLaMarcus Peniger, Clarendon High School, 41 points in 2A state championship game, 33 in the second half, to lead Broncos to title
Dick Risenhoover AwardTucker Davidson, Tascosa High School/Atlanta Braves
Dee Henry Inspiration AwardCamryn Armes, Gruver High School
