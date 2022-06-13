Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Help identify man captured stealing copper from Xcel Energy site
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a man who was caught stealing copper from an Xcel Energy.
According to officials, the man was captured stealing copper at the site near SW 26th and Britain.
If you know who this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
