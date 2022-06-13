Who's Hiring?
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street

Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on a motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street resulting 1 person with life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the motorcycle was traveling southbound and an SUV vehicle was turning into Ross Street to travel northbound, crashing with the motorcycle.

The person riding the motorcycle is in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV has no injuries.




Amarillo police asks to avoid the area.

