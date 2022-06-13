Who's Hiring?
1 person dead after roll-over in Cimarron County

DPS is investigating a crash that resulted one person dead in Cimarron County.
DPS is investigating a crash that resulted one person dead in Cimarron County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash that resulted one person dead in Cimarron County.

According to the release, on Sunday during the early hours of the morning, 29-year-old Jonathan Manuel Aguilar was traveling southbound at a high rate speed about 1 mile outside of Boise City.

The release says Aguilar lost control of the vehicle, steering left on the road, overcorrecting and steered left again causing the vehicle to roll three times and was ejected.

Aguilar was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

