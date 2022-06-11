Who's Hiring?
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon.

This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay hydrated, use sun blocking products and dress appropriate for the heat.

Heat Advisory has been issued by NWS and we are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage due to the heat....

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

