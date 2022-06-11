Bring the Heat

Who's Hiring?
Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Record heat is being seen for a lot of the area this Saturday afternoon. As of right now, heat related advisories and warnings will remain in place until sundown. Going into tonight, temperatures should cool into the low 70s before bouncing right back to what we’ve seen so far today, with breezy winds out of the south/southwest, keeping mostly sunny skies in place with slightly drier conditions. Fire danger will be prevalent in areas that haven’t seen rain recently, namely the western ends of the area into eastern New Mexico. Temperatures should settle below 100, but still mid-90s as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

