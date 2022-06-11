Who's Hiring?
Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Jun. 11, 2022
(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 2-year-old girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.

Aubrey has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sundress and diamond stud earrings.

She is believed to be with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue in a Ford F-150 truck with tag PXI5373. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 85.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

