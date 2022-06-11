Who's Hiring?
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a possible road rage incident occurring Friday night.

APD says just before 11:00 p.m., officers drove up on what appeared to be an accident right as it occurred.

As officers got out of their car, the driver of one truck got out and said that his 8-year old son had been shot by the driver of the other truck and they had chased him down and forced him off the road.

As officers were talking to witnesses at the scene, they determined this started as a road rage incident.

The child was transported to an area hospital for his injuries and was in serious condition.

The suspect driver was taken out of his truck and taken to an area hospital for his injuries, the other parties to the collision were treated at the scene and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

After being treated at the hospital for his injuries, the suspect driver, Frankie Lee Haigood was booked into the Potter County Jail for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.

The 8-year-old’s father has confirmed his son’s identity as Nicasio Raymond Frausto, known as Nicco.

He says the incident happened as they left Hodgetown from watching the fireworks.

8-year old child shot in possible road rage incident(Eric Frausto)

NewsChannel10 reached out to Nicco’s father for comment who says,

“I just wouldn’t know what to say. I’m still in shock,” said Eric Frausto, Nicco’s father.

Frausto also adding too many lives are being taken.

“I just really would like these gun laws to change too many innocent baby’s getting hurt or killed,” said Frausto.

There will also be a benefit tonight at 1005 N. Filmore St. for Nicco.

Eric Frausto

Posted by Laura Salas on Saturday, June 11, 2022

His father says Nicco’s surgery in Lubbock went well and he is awake and talking.

He also wants to thank the community for all of the prayers and support.

