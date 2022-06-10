Texas Tech University Health Science Center patients notified of third-party data security

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Science Center has notified patients of a potential breach of information held by Eye Care Leaders, Inc.

On April 19, ECL provided TTUHSC final results of the investigation into the security incident, confirming some of the databases and files contained patient records.

No evidence could be found that such records were exfiltrated or used by unauthorized individuals.

The ECL’s information contained name, address, phone numbers, driver’s license number, email, date of birth, medical record number, health insurance information, social security number.

The forensics investigation revealed that databases and files compromised as part of the incident did not include credit card or financial information.

TTUHSC has provided a toll-free number at 855-891-1998 available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.