Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Texas Tech University Health Science Center patients notified of third-party data security

The Texas Tech University Health Science Center has notified patients of a potential breach of...
The Texas Tech University Health Science Center has notified patients of a potential breach of information held by Eye Care Leaders, Inc.(KCBD NewsChannel 11 | KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Science Center has notified patients of a potential breach of information held by Eye Care Leaders, Inc.

On April 19, ECL provided TTUHSC final results of the investigation into the security incident, confirming some of the databases and files contained patient records.

No evidence could be found that such records were exfiltrated or used by unauthorized individuals.

The ECL’s information contained name, address, phone numbers, driver’s license number, email, date of birth, medical record number, health insurance information, social security number.

The forensics investigation revealed that databases and files compromised as part of the incident did not include credit card or financial information.

TTUHSC has provided a toll-free number at 855-891-1998 available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Wade Pierce
Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Storm Squall Line has moved out of the area
Sarah Virginia Howard wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
Randall County Officials: Woman wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

AutoInc Donation
VIDEO: AutoInc donates over $15,000 to 24 Hours in the Canyon
The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting classes at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission...
Area Agency on Aging hosting classes for Medical Educational Opportunities
Applications are available for Amarillo Police Explorers event that will take place in July.
Application for Amarillo Police Explorers is available for July event
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
2 hospitalized after shooting at apartments on Canyon Drive overnight